However, most insurers offer a minimum of $50,000 of term life insurance coverage.
But, some life insurers offer lower limits of life insurance protection.
For example, Globe Life offers term life coverage with lower limits at $5,000 - $10,000 - $20,000 or even $30,000 of term life insurance.
While United of Omaha offers whole life insurance with limits of coverage from $3,000 up to $25,000 and guaranteed approval for anyone ages 45 to 85.
Here's how to compare life insurance quotes for 62 year olds.