Yes. There are ways to buy a term life insurance policy online without speaking to an agent.
In fact, some insurers offer instant issue term life insurance with no health exam needed which you can apply for direct online in about 15-20 minutes.
The insurer reviews your information provided on the application and other sources to determine if you qualify for coverage, and once approved, you may start your term life insurance policy the same day.
Here's how to get no phone call term life insurance coverage online.