However, the more popular type of term policy is level term because it provides premiums that remain level throughout the duration of your policy, while the amount of life insurance provided never decreases.
That way you can budget for your monthly premiums to stay the same for your entire policy term, usually up to 30 years.
Whereas, other types of term plans may offer temporary coverage, but the premiums may change, or the amount of life insurance provided may change more frequently.
Learn more about finding out which term insurance is good.