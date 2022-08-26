The most popular type of term insurance is level term, because it guarantees your coverage will never decrease and your premiums will never increase during the life of your term life insurance policy.
That way, you can rest assured your life insurance premiums will not increase over time for up to 30 years, depending on the Policy Term, (duration) you select for your policy.
Level term insurance offers affordable rates on life insurance allowing you to get the maximum amount of protection for your family, that fits your budget.
It also offers you the flexibility of choosing coverage that meets your specific needs, lasting for a duration of 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 or 40 years - so you don't pay for coverage you don't need.
Learn more about which term insurance policy is good.