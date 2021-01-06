Yes, elderly people may purchase life insurance plans to cover their burial costs.
In fact, some insurers offer guaranteed issue burial insurance policies with coverage limits from $3,000 up to $25,000.
And, with guaranteed approval plans, you won't have to take a medical exam, or answer any questions about the status of your health.
Your acceptance is guaranteed if you meet the age requirements.
For example, one highly-rated insurer offers guaranteed issue plans for people ages 45 to 85 years old.
Here's how to get burial insurance for the elderly.