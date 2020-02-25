There are life insurance policies for seniors that do not require any medical questions to be answered by the applicant for coverage.
These plans are called "Guaranteed Acceptance" because they guarantee your approval for life insurance even if you have pre-existing health problems, or have been turned down by other insurance carriers.
On ensure even offers guaranteed approval for people ages 45-85 years old.
However, the maximum amount of guaranteed life insurance available from any one insurer may be limited to around $25,000.
Here's how to buy senior life insurance without medical questions.