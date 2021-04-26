Usually, mortgage life insurance offers coverage for a period of 10, 15, 20, 25 or 30 years.
However, depending on your age ad health, you may be able to get coverage pasting for a duration of 10, 15, 20, or 25 years if you are age 50 or over.
The rate you pay for your coverage will depend on your age, gender, health, driving record, occupation, hobbies tobacco use, lifestyle, etc.
Remember to select an amount of coverage that equals your current outstanding balance on your home mortgage loan to make sure you are fully protected.
Learn more about how to get mortgage life insurance for people in their fifties.