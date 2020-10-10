Today, there are smaller life insurance policies offering seniors the option to purchase $5,000 of life insurance protection.
These plans are usually permanent life insurance with guaranteed approval, which means you cannot be turned down if you meet the age requirements for approval.
One highly-rated insurer offers guaranteed acceptance life insurance for people ages 45 to 85.
You can request a free quote online to find out how much your coverage may cost.
