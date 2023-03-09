The average cost of a funeral in the United States ranged from $7,000 to $12,000 or more, and New Jersey's relatively high cost of living might make it even more expensive in the state.
Here's a breakdown of common expenses associated with funerals in New Jersey:
Funeral Home Services: Funeral homes charge for basic services, including the funeral director's and staff's assistance, embalming or cremation, body preparation, and the use of facilities for viewings or memorial services. They also manage all the funeral arrangements.
Casket or Urn: The choice of casket or urn significantly impacts the total cost. Materials and designs vary widely, contributing to the range in expenses.
Burial or Cremation: The cost of burial plots or cremation services depends on the cemetery or crematory selected.
Transportation: Expenses for transporting the deceased and providing vehicles for family members are part of the overall cost.
Cemetery Fees: If the deceased is to be buried, there are fees associated with opening and closing the grave, as well as the potential cost of a burial vault or liner.
Headstone or Grave Marker: This is an added expense for those opting for burial.
Floral Arrangements and Other Memorial Items: Many families choose to include flowers or other memorial items at the service, adding to the overall cost.
Miscellaneous Costs: These may encompass obituary notices, fees for clergy or an officiant, and any additional services or products selected.
People in New Jersey, similar to those in other states, may opt for funeral insurance plans or funeral pre-need contracts for various reasons:
Financial Planning: Funeral insurance plans help individuals and families plan for the financial aspects of funerals. By paying regular premiums, they ensure there are funds available to cover the costs when the time comes.
Mitigating Financial Stress: The death of a loved one is emotionally challenging, and unforeseen financial burdens can exacerbate this stress. Funeral insurance provides peace of mind and lessens the financial strain.
Locking in Costs: Funeral insurance allows individuals to lock in current prices for future funeral expenses. Given that funeral costs tend to rise over time, this can be a smart financial move.
Ease of Arrangements: Pre-planning and pre-funding a funeral through insurance can simplify the funeral process for surviving family members, as many of the decisions and financial aspects are already in place.
Customization: Funeral insurance plans can be tailored to suit individual preferences, ensuring that the funeral arrangements align with the deceased's wishes.
In summary, the cost of a funeral in New Jersey can vary widely, with factors like location and service choices significantly impacting the final expense. Funeral insurance plans are popular in the state and provide financial security and peace of mind to individuals and families, helping them manage the often-unexpected costs associated with funerals while ensuring that their final wishes are honored. Here's how to get funeral insurance in New Jersey.