However, if you have anyone who depends on you for some means of financial support, then life insurance may be worth it for you.
Many people buy life insurance plans to make sure their loved ones are provided for in the event of their death.
For example, if you have children or are married, life insurance can help provide financial security for your family's future in case you die and are no longer there to provide for them financially.
The proceeds from your life insurance can be used by your beneficiary for any purpose; such as, to pay for living expenses, pay the rent or mortgage, provide for a college education for your children, etc.