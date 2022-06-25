Yes, in fact, two highly-rated life insurers offering no medical life insurance for people over 65 include Mutual of Omaha and Globe Life.
Globe Life offers up to $100,000 of life insurance for people between the age of 18 to 70, with no medical exam needed, just a few simple health questions asked.
While Mutual of Omaha offers up to $25,000 of guaranteed issue life insurance for people between the ages of 45 to 85 years old.
Guaranteed issue life insurance means there is no health exam required, you won't have to answer any health questions, and you are guaranteed approval for coverage if you meet the age requirement.
Learn more about buying life insurance without medical exams for people over 65 years old.