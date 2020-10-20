One year term life insurance is a type of insurance policy that provides life insurance protection lasting for a period of one year.
If the insured person dies during the one year term, the death benefit is paid out to the beneficiary of the policy.
However, if the insured person is alive when the one year term ends, there is no death benefit payout on the insurance policy, and the life insurance coverage ends, unless it is renewed for another one year term.
Here's how to learn more about one year term insurance coverage.